The Romeo Force of Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles has recovered Pakistan's currency notes, arms and ammunition from Beri Rakh forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The recovery was made during a search operation. Recoveries have been handed over to local police.
Huge quantity of Pakistan's currency notes, arms and ammunition recovered in Poonch
