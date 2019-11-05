In what could be a major masterstroke by the new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, former Indian captain and living legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni could be taking up the microphone to commentate on a cricket match for the first time in his professional life.

According to a report by news agency IANS, Ganguly has suggested to Star Network, the official broadcasters of cricket played in India, that they sign up MSD for commentating on the India vs Bangladesh Test match at Eden Gardens, which is going to be the first-ever day-night Test in India and the first for both teams to participate in.

The idea that Ganguly has is not limited to inviting only Dhoni for a commentary stint. He wants the host broadcasters to invite all living former captains of Indian Test teams to have a stint in the commentary box during the game on days 1 and 2.

Dada himself has been a highly loved commentator for Star and other networks in the past. It was during the 2011 World Cup that Ganguly became a regular commentator and went on to cover India's tours to England and Australia later that year. He was also a part of Star's commentary team for the 2012/13 home season until his father's passing away caused him to take a break.

However, it might not be that easy to get Mahi into the commentary box. The World Cup-winning Indian captain is known for being a highly reclusive figure who doesn't like to interact with the media very much. It would be quite a leap of faith for him to suddenly join other analysts in dissecting the match.

Still, the plan that Ganguly has would bring great joy to the fans as they would be able to hear many great names sharing their memories and experience while Virat Kohli's team makes history by taking the field for the first time in a day-night Test.

At the moment, what is confirmed is a special program during lunch on day 3 of the match where India's famous come-from-behind Test victory over Australia at the same venue in 2001 would be reminisced by the players involved in that match.

VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh, who are regular commentators for Star are certain to be part of this feature while Ganguly is also expected to join in. The channel is also trying to get Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble on board for this segment.

The best part about hearing MSD's commentary is the chance to understand the working of his mind and the strategic acumen as well as the tactical nous possessed by him. However, whether he agrees to make an appearance remains to be seen.