A fire broke out at the ESI hospital located in Noida's sector 24 on Thursday (January 9) morning. Patients and doctors were seen being taken out in the dizzy state.

The blaze broke out in a battery in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building, a police official said. "We received a call at 9.40 am about the fire at the ESIC Hospital," a Noida fire official told news agency IANS. There was a large crowd of people gathered outside the hospital as rescue operations were underway.

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and are trying to fire to douse the flames, police officials added.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)