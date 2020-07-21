The Punjab Cabinet approved an amendment to the Punjab Sportspermen Recruitment Rules amending the definition of sportsperson to allow gold, silver, and bronze medallists eligible for Class I and Class II recruitment at national games, senior national championships or recognized international tournaments. Chaired by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the cabinet meeting approved changes to the rules of many departments for their more efficient running.

An official release by the state government read, "In a bid to provide more employment opportunities to sportspersons, the Cabinet decided to amend the Rule 2 (d) (a) of 'The Punjab Recruitment of Sportsmen Rules, 1988', to modify the definition of a sportsperson. With this decision, gold, silver, and bronze medallists in national games, senior national championships or recognized international tournaments would be eligible for recruitment to Class I and II posts."

As per earlier rules, only gold medal winners at international competitions were eligible for recruitment on such posts. The decision will create more employment opportunities for the sportspersons winning medal multiple levels including national and international competitions. It is to note that the majority of government bodies, including Indian Railways, the Indian Army, government banks/universities, and PSUs, employ eligible sportsperson from time to time.

Sports fraternity welcomes decision

As per a report in the Tribune, the Sports fraternity in the state has hailed Captain Amrinder's government for approving a recruitment policy for the sportsperson. Multiple sports association across Punjab has welcomed the step and have said that the decision would encourage players to work harder and push for better performances at these competitions.