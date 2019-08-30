Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Venkatram Laxman, popularly known as Huccha Venkat, was beaten up by an angry mob in Madikeri. The incident occurred in Napoklu village on Friday, 29 August, and the video of the public thrashing has gone viral.

As per Dileep, who was slapped by actor-filmmaker, Huccha Venkat was furious for gazing at him. "He started the issue by asking 'why are you staring at me and do you know who I am?' I asked him whether he was Venkat for which he slapped me and then went on to damage my car glasses for no reason."

According to the eye witnesses, the incident occurred in full public view. Upon realising that Huccha Venkat assaulted Dileep for no reason, people beat him up badly. Later, the cops intervened and took him to the custody. The investigation on the issue is on.

Late week, there were reports in the media that Huccha Venkat was roaming on Chennai streets barefoot after a hotel refused him a room.

He is an actor and director who has made a few movies including one called Huccha Venkat and Thikla. None of his movies has been successful at the box office. He came to the limelight after his entry to Bigg Boss Kannada 3. He was evicted mid-way after he assaulted his fellow contestant Ravi Mooruru.

In the next season, he was brought into the house as a guest, but he ended up beating Pratham. Host Sudeep was allegedly upset with the channel for bringing him again despite knowing his unpredictable behaviour.

Huccha Venkat is controversy's favourite child. He had earlier claimed to have married actress-turned-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana. She had filed a complaint against him for spreading lies. He had once attacked a director during a television debate on a news channel.