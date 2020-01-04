Huawei might still be trying to cope with the loss of Google Mobile Services (GMS), their embattled relationship is back in the news. Huawei users are receiving a security warning on their smartphones about a Google app labelled as a "security threat."

Google's now-defunct instant messaging app - Allo - is found to be the threat Huawei users are facing on their phones. Google Allow was shut down in March 2018, only two years it was launched, and it is now being flagged as "infected" and requires immediate uninstallation.

According to Android Authority, which reported the warning, Google Allo's security threat is found on two Huawei devices, the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. The security warning first appeared on Huawei P20 Pro and the publication was able to replicate the issue on the Mate 20 Pro after sideloading the app on Huawei's former flagship.

Uninstalling Google Allo

Google Allo is no longer available on Play Store, which means users who sideload it from a third-party source or its users didn't delete the app from their phones after the app after it was killed. There are no reports of such security warnings concerning Allo app on other devices, but it is logical to uninstall a dead app.

Huawei users who receive the warning about Allo app on their phones can simply tap the uninstall button on the pop-up warning. Those who haven't been warned about it should also re-visit the apps on their phones to ensure Allo's absence.

Huawei's security warning doesn't say much about what is the security threat, but all it says is that "Allo appears to be infected. Immediate uninstallation is advised." Users can either choose to ignore or heed to Huawei's advice and uninstall the app.

Huawei vs Android

Due to US restriction on trade between American and Chinese companies, Huawei was forced out of the Android ecosystem. Since Android is an open ecosystem, Huawei can still use the platform but without Google's mobile services in future phones. As a result, the company is going to launch the P40 series on Google's latest Android 10 platform with GMS-alternative Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

Huawei has also revealed plans to launch its own mobile operating system, HarmonyOS, but it won't be powering the upcoming P40 series smartphones this year. Huawei is going to launch the next flagship smartphones in Paris at the end of March this year, Richard Yu, Huawei CEO has confirmed.