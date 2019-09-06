Apple AirPods are the best truly-wireless earphones, by design and quality both. But it looks like there is a viable alternative for those who love how the AirPods look but expect even better audio quality. Huawei launched its third-generation FreeBuds at the IFA 2019 and beat Apple to the one feature it has failed to offer in its own AirPods.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 bear an uncanny resemblance to the AirPods, but they come with active noise cancelling (ANC) - a feature only select earphones in the portfolio offer. The rumours are that Apple might launch their new AirPods with ANC, which means true Apple loyalists still have that one chance of being onboard the Apple ship.

But if you're looking for reasons to switch, the FreeBuds 3 have more than one USP. The ANC is a great feature to have in a pair of truly-wireless earphones, but there's more. Huawei FreeBuds 3 comes with an open-fit earbud design and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1 LE support.

Huawei claims the FreeBuds 3 charge 100 percent faster than AirPods and addresses one of the biggest pain points of using the earphones while picking up audio using the microphones. The FreeBuds 3 reduce external noise so you are audible even in a busy area.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 comes with bone conduction technology, which can identify when a user is speaking and block out the wind for clearer conversations even if travelling at 20km/hour, 9to5Mac reported. The earphones also have high-sensitivity 14nm dynamic driver and a dedicated bass tube for that perfect bass output. Huawei has equipped the FreeBuds 3 will Isochronous Dual Channel transmission technology for stable wireless connectivity.

Check out the Dolphin Bionic design of the new HUAWEI Freebuds 3 open-fit earbuds.



They fit perfectly in your ears for more comfort and stability, while delivering a high quality sonic experience.#HUAWEIFreebuds #HuaweiIFA2019 #IFA19 pic.twitter.com/DRhv3Otd7k — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 6, 2019

HUAWEI Freebuds 3 deliver the world’s first open-fit active noise cancellation.



✅ Tuneable for different types of Ear Canal

✅ Up to 15dB Ambient Noise Reduction#HUAWEIFreebuds #HuaweiIFA2019 #IFA19 pic.twitter.com/yistsBb0Qt — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 6, 2019

Huawei FreeBuds 3 support tap gestures and seem to have decent battery life. The company claims the earphones can last four hours of music playback on a single charge and the charging case can add 20 more hours to the mix. Huawei FreeBuds 3 come in Ceramic White and Carbon Black colours, but the company chose to keep the pricing and availability under the wraps. We hope to find that out at the upcoming launch of Huawei Mate 30 Pro in Munich on September 19.