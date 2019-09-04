Huawei has some tough times ahead as its upcoming Mate 30 Pro flagship is not allowed to run Google apps and services, making it a tough sell outside China. But that hasn't stopped the company from innovating in terms of technology and design, at least that's what the CAD-based renders are suggesting.

Popular mobile tipster, OnLeaks, in collaboration with PriceBaba created a 360-degree overview of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and offered 5K renders to give a closer look at what to expect from the upcoming flagship. There's a possibility these renders could be wrong, but they are the closest thing to the real deal until Huawei announces the flagship.

Huawei has already sent out media invites for its upcoming Mate 30 Pro launch event in Munich, Germany, on September 19. At the launch, we will know what Huawei has planned to counter the lack of Google apps and services in its Mate 30 Pro and a way to still be relevant globally. While the obstacle remains, here's how Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to turn out.

Huawei has mastered the art of perfect smartphone design in all of its phones, especially the flagship ones. The Mate 30 Pro isn't going to be any different. By the looks of it, the Mate 30 Pro is going with a new design strategy by revamping the overall form factor of the device. Starting with a "waterfall" curved display to a circular camera module on the back, Huawei might have a winner on its hands.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is going to use glass sandwich design with narrower bezels around the display. The "waterfall" display, measuring around 6.6 inches, ensures no visible bezels on the sides and the wide notch appears to be the only disruption in what would otherwise be the perfect display. But Huawei is justifying the presence of the notch by integrating the most important sensors, including three cameras.

Speaking of cameras, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will pack quad-camera setup on the back inside a circular module. It looks like Huawei took inspiration from Moto phones in a sophisticated way. There's a dual-LED flash, a sensor and Leica branding on the top left, away from the circular module. According to the report, the handset would measure 158.1 x 73.6 x 8.7mm and the thickness around the camera would be 9.7mm.

Another interesting aspect shared in the unofficial 5K renders is the missing physical buttons for volume. There's a power button on the right, a USB Type-C port alongside stereo speaker and SIM card tray at the bottom and an IR blaster and secondary noise-cancelling microphone on the top. This summarises the complete outlook of the Mate 30 Pro, but it remains to be seen how much of it is going to be true.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro has been making the headlines for a while now, long before the Google ban cast a dark shadow on the device. The handset is expected to be powered by the latest Kirin 990 chipset and Android-based EMUI except for Google's apps and services, including Play Store and Maps.

The main highlight is going to be the camera, which will pack two 40MP sensors, an 8MP telephoto sensor and a 3D ToF sensor to form a quad-lens setup. The secondary 40MP sensor will have 120-degree field-of-view and the 8MP sensor will support 5x optical zoom. This is also the first time we're hearing of a triple selfie camera setup, so we are not sure of what sensors will be used there.

Finally, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will pack a large 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support and 25W wireless fast charging. More details will be revealed soon, so stay tuned for updates.