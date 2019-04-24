Huawei P30 Pro is stealing all the limelight from its rivals and some of its own phones, but those who are looking to be a part of the P30 bandwagon without breaking the bank, there's some good news. Huawei P30 Lite is for those who cannot spend Rs 72,000 on a phone, yet get the latest features and design of a premium flagship.

Huawei P30 Lite was launched alongside P30 and P30 Pro, but the budget-friendly handset failed to get much attention due to the P30 Pro's publicity. Nevertheless, Huawei gave ample time to commence the sale of its P30 Lite, so there's enough time to celebrate P30 Pro's success and enjoy a succession of a "Lite" variant to meet the demands of budget shoppers.

Huawei P30 Lite will finally go on sale exclusively on Amazon.in starting Thursday, April 25. There are two variants with 4GB and 6GB RAM, priced at Rs 19,990 and Rs 22,990. There are some launch offers, but not as appealing. There's up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange, no cost EMI for up to 6 months and a bundled offer with Reliance Jio, where users can avail over 2.2 Terabytes of data and a cashback of Rs 2,200 in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each. You can only redeem one voucher at a time.

But the launch offers aren't really the reason why the P30 Lite stands out in the crowd. There are various features that make this smartphone well worth its budget, but the design aspect is worth considering it has an uncanny resemblance to the coveted P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Lite comes in Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colours, with the latter offering a gradient finish between purple to blue. The vertical camera set up at the back and the water-drop notch display on the front is taken straight out of P30's playbook.

The biggest highlight of the P30 Lite is its triple camera setup, which combines a 24MP 120-degree wide-angle f/1.8 lens with Triple AI, an 8MP ultra-wide f/2.4 lens and a 2MP depth-sensing lens. The rear setup comes with support for wide angle shots and different modes like Night, Portrait, Pro, Slow-mo, Panorama, Light painting, HDR, Time-Lapse, 3D Panorama and more. On the front, there's a powerful 32MP f/2.0 aperture lens with features like Panorama, AR lens, Time-Lapse, Filter, 3D Panorama, Stickers, Capture smiles, Mirror reflection, Audio control and timer.

Amazon.in

Huawei P30 Lite comes with a 6.15-inch Full HD+ LCD display with extremely slim bezels and it weighs 159gms. Under the hood, it packs a Kirin 710 processor, which is paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM depending on the model you choose. There's 128GB built-in storage in both variants, which also come with dual 4G SIM card support, 3.5mm headphone jack, and EMUI 9.0 out of the box. Finally, the P30 Lite is powered by a 3,340mAh battery with 9V/2A fast charger in the box.