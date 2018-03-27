Chinese telecommunication major, Huawei is all set to unveil the company's camera flagship P20 series in France on March 27.

Huawei's keynote speech will take off at 15:00 pm CET (18:30 pm IST) at the iconic museum and exhibition hall, the Grand Palais, in Paris.

Since the beginning of 2018, several images, specs and even the price details of Huawei P20 series have surfaced on the Internet, but everything that comes on the web cannot be trusted. So, we have leafed through several reliable reports to come up with a list of features that will make the cut in the new Huawei phone.

Huawei P20 series: All you need to know

We have come to learn that Huawei P20 will be offered in three variants—P20 Pro, generic P20 and a P20 Lite. However, only the first two models will be announced at the Paris event, while the third low-end Lite variant is expected to break covers later in the year.

As the name suggests, Huawei P20 Pro is the top-end model and come with state-of-the-art hardware. Among them, its camera is the marquee feature.

Like previous editions, it is said to come with Leica-built imaging module. What's interesting is that the P20 Pro will house not one or two, but three cameras. Guess what? It will have dual-camera on the front, totaling five snappers, a first in the smartphone industry.

The primary tri-camera module on the Huawei P20 Pro's rear-side is aligned vertically with dual-LED flash at the bottom. So far, there is no word on how the cameras will work other than the in-depth image capture (which is already achieved by dual-cameras), and no details on how well the image quality will be either.

But, reports have indicated the total pixel count of all three snappers will be (40MP + 8MP), which together will be able to offer 5X hybrid zoom (optical and digital). They will be complemented by 20MP monochrome snapper. The tri-camera system can record 4K videos at 60 fps (frames per second) and also take HD (720p) slo-mo videos at 960 fps.

On the front, there will be a 24MP dual-camera with wide-angle Field Of View, F2.0 aperture to assist taking big group selfies and also full HD (1080p) video recording capability.

It will be placed inside the special notch on top along with companion sensors to scan owners face to unlock the screen. It is reportedly called the "Point Cloud Depth Camera" module, similar to Apple FaceID.

Like the Huawei's Honor View 10 [review], the P20 Pro will house proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core CPU with dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to run Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based machine learning within the device. It will not only optimize the performance of the device but also extend battery life by keeping a check on the apps running in the background.

The NPU will also enhance the photography experience. It will enable the phone's camera to intuitively scan the scene identifying whether the subject is in an exotic location such as hills, beach and intelligent enough to differentiate between pet animals, flowers, and humans, and optimizes the camera settings to take the best possible snaps.

Other expected features of the P20 Pro include 6.1-inch Full HD+ (2240x108p) AMOLED screen having FullView 19:9 display aspect ratio similar to the iPhone X (review), Android Oreo 8.1-based EMUI 8.1 software, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C USB port having fast charging ability and have IP67 water-and-dust resistant certification.

[Note: With IP67 rating, a phone will be able to survive underwater for up to 1 meter (3 feet) for close to 30 minutes]

On the other hand, the standard Huawei P20 come with 5.85-inch IPS LCD screen having the full HD+ resolution (2280x1080p) and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it will come with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core CPU, Android Oreo 8.1-based EMUI 8.1 software and a 3,400mAh battery.

The camera is expected to house 12MP + 20MP (with Black & White sensor) dual sensors with 2X lossless digital zoom capability, laser autofocus, Phase Detection AutoFocus(PDAF) and dual-tone LED flash. This has been made by Huawei in collaboration with the German optics company Leica.

On the front, it will have a 24MP camera with face unlock capability similar to the Pro version.

Huawei P20 will be priced €649 (approx. $807/Rs 52,308) and come black and blue shades.

On the other hand, Huawei P20 Pro is expected to set you back by €899 (approx. $1,118/Rs 72,457) and will be offered in special iridescent 'Twilight' option, which reflects in several colors when looked from different angles. Other two shades include black and blue.

Both the models are expected to be made available initially in Europe, most probably by this weekend or early next month. The company is also expected to bring the Huawei P20 series to India soon.

Interested readers can log in to Huawei's official Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter handle to see webcast and also live updates on P20 series launch at 15:00 CEST (18:30 pm IST).

