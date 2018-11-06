Huawei has finally decided to bring its Mate series to India, challenging the likes of iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The all-new Mate 20 Pro is best of its class and checks everything in the list to be a worthy flagship of 2018. The fact that it is coming to India shows Huawei's commitment to grow beyond its "Honor" brand and mid-range phones.

When it comes to premium phones in India, people are inclined towards iPhones and Samsung Galaxy. Brands like OnePlus and XIaomi have disrupted the premium smartphone space with their competitive devices at best prices. It could be an uphill battle for Huawei to make its mark in the premium space, but the Mate 20 Pro is bound the turn many heads.

Huawei hasn't confirmed the launch of Mate 20 Pro, but teasers have been popping up everywhere. First was the product listing on Amazon.in and now Huawei has put up the Mate 20 Pro on its official support website for India, practically confirming the phone's imminent launch sooner than later.

Despite the excitement surrounding Mate 20 Pro's launch in India, there's one reason why fans might be disappointed. Huawei's support website only lists the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, but the Mate 20 Pro also comes in 8GB + 256GB configuration, which is missing from the site.

It is not necessary that the Mate 20 Pro's high-end model won't arrive in India. The support site has a drop-down containing the base model as the only option, which means the top-end model could be added at a later time. Let's not jump to conclusions until we hear something from the company itself.

Putting this aside, the Mate 20 Pro is likely to give a tough competition to the iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch OLED display with 2K+ resolution and a notch. The cameras instantly grab the attention with their square arrangement of lenses. The triple sensors on the back include a 40MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 20MP with f/2.2 lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there's a 24MP RGB sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 3D face unlocking support.

Under the hood, the Mate 20 Pro is just as exciting. It comes with the world's first 7nm based HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset, a 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge technology and 15W fast wireless charging tech. The handset sports a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-band Bluetooth 5.0 and single SIM card slot.

The phone's premium glass design comes with IP68 dust and water resistance. It runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9 OS out-of-the-box and the phone comes in Black, Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold, and Twilight colour options