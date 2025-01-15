Huawei launches Band 9, FreeBuds SE2 in India under Rs 5,000 [key features]

Huawei has recently expanded its footprint in the wearable technology market with the launch of two innovative products: Huawei Band 9 and FreeBuds SE2. These products are designed to redefine fitness tracking and audio experiences for modern consumers and are now available in India.

The Huawei Band 9, priced at Rs 4,499, is a fitness companion. It is available on Amazon and Flipkart and offers a sleek and lightweight design, weighing just 14g, making it ideal for all-day comfort. The Band 9 boasts an impressive battery life of up to 14 days on a full charge and 9 days of typical usage, ensuring uninterrupted performance.

The Band 9 features a vibrant 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen and 2.5D glass lens, providing a sharp, immersive display for health stats. Users can customize the watch face from over 100 options.

Huawei Band 9

The Band 9 incorporates features such as Huawei TruSeen 5.5 technology, which claims to offer precise heart rate monitoring and Pulse Wave Arrhythmia Analysis, providing real-time health insights. The upgraded TruSleep 4.0 enhances sleep tracking by detecting abnormal breathing patterns and providing actionable insights to improve rest and recovery.

The Band 9 supports 100 workout modes, including swimming, with 5ATM water resistance and accurate performance tracking through its 9-axis sensor. The Activity 3-Rings feature gamifies fitness goals, motivating users to stay active and maintain vitality.

On the other hand, the Huawei FreeBuds SE2, priced at Rs 2,999 and is available on Amazon. With up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge and 40 hours with the charging case, these earbuds are perfect for life on the move.

Huawei FreeBuds SE2

A quick 10-minute charge provides 3 hours of playback, ensuring users are always connected. The FreeBuds SE2 are crafted from insights into over 300,000 ear canal samples, offering a secure and comfortable fit. They are IP54 dust and splash-resistant.

Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity and intuitive touch controls provide seamless navigation for music, calls, and voice assistant activation. The SE2 also features advanced tools like Find the Earbuds via the AI Life app and SGS Grade I certification for eco-friendliness, reflecting Huawei's commitment to sustainability.

Huawei Band 9 is available for pre-order on Amazon and Flipkart starting January 16, 2025, in a variety of colors, including Black, White, Pink, Blue, and Yellow, to suit every style.