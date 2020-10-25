Every Mumbaikar's dream is to own a sea-facing apartment in flat in Mumbai. But with exorbitant property rate, it's not affordable for many. However, nothing is impossible for the Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan. If reports are to be believed, Krissh 3 star has bought multiple sea-facing apartments in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan's buys two apartments that cost Rs 97.50 crores in the suburbs

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik Roshan has bought two apartments for around Rs 97.50 crore at a building on Juhu-Versova Link road that offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. Both the apartments are spread over three floors, and he plans to integrate them into one. One of these apartments is a penthouse.

Do you know Hrithik's new building has a close connection with SRK?

Hrithik Roshan's building's name is Mannat. The name of SRK's bungalow at Bandra bandstand is Mannat. Oh, My God! Same name at different locations.

Hrithik has paid the stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore

On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan closed the deal at Rs 97.50 crore. The actor has paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore for the apartments and has made two different registrations for the flats. Hrithik has paid Rs 67.50 crore for the duplex spread over 27,534.85 sq ft on the 15th and 16th floors and has bought the other flat measuring 11,165 sq ft on the 14th floor for Rs 30 crore. The deal was reportedly finalized a month ago, and the payments were made recently to close it.

Hrithik's building offers 10 parking slots

Reportedly, the builder named Samir Bhojwani has offered a 6,500 sq ft open-to-the-sky terrace and exclusive lift along with 10 parking slots in the building.

The building still seems under construction with no amenities available currently. Hrithik had also rented an apartment at Rs 8.25 lakh per month in June 2020 at Juhu's Prime Beach building.

Will Hrithik Roshan shift to the apartment

As reported by a family friend, Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) is too attached to his parents and family to even think of moving out. This (the two-apartment purchase) is an investment for the future for his two sons,"

However, a close friend of Hrithik says, "He may move into the place sometime in future provided his parents agree to come with him.

Hrithik's current paradise

Hrithik frequently shares pictures on social media of his sea-facing house. The sprawling house is spread across approximately 3,000 sq ft. Originally a 4 BHK, it was broken down by interior designer Ashiesh Shah into a den and two bedrooms. It also has a foosball table, billiards table as well as a vending machine that gives out chocolates.

Work front

Meanwhile, at the work front, the actor is gearing up to take over the super-hero cape once again. Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, had announced that they are coming back with yet another installment in the famous Krrish franchise and the actor is preparing for the same. In a quirky post earlier this year, Hrithik had hinted about the comeback of 'jaadu', the alien character from his 2003 hit film Koi... Mil Gaya.