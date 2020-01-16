Two decades ago, a star was born overnight from nowhere, who stole millions of hearts with his striking personality, chiselled body and inimitable dance moves. He not just posed a threat to superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan but also gave his crop of actors a good run for their money. He is none other than The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan.

Aspiring actors, no matter if you are an outsider or a star kid, wish to make it big in the industry with their debut itself and shoot to immense stardom. But it would surprise you to know that Hrithik, who shot to fame with his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, was intimidated by his overnight stardom.

His father and a popular actor-director Rakesh Roshan recently revealed how the instant fame affected Hrithik and was unable to handle it. He said that Hrithik Roshan was crying in his room complaining about people wanting to meet him because of which he couldn't concentrate on his work.

"I remember this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room. He was like, 'I can't handle it. I can't work, I can't go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I'm not getting a chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everybody wants to meet me'," Rakesh Roshan told The Quint in an interview.

He continued, "I then explained to him, 'Suppose this situation never arose, then what would have happened? You should take this as a blessing, adjust to it and work. Don't take it as a burden.' And he understood."

The filmmaker also added that Hrithik would get contant phone calls and mobbed anywhere he would go. This sudden change was difficult for him to handle.

In the past, Hrithik had admitted that he got nearly 30,000 marriage proposals after the release of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. And for the uninitiated, Hrithik was not the first choice of Rakesh Roshan. The filmmaker wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan in the film but destiny had other plans which fell into Hrithik's kitty.