Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan responded to a fan's question whether he was smoking a cigarette in front of his sons in the captured photo by Sussanne. He says he would decimate every last cigarette from this planet.

A Hrithik Roshan fan club with Twitter handle - @HrithikRules shared a picture and captioned it with, "#Hrithik and his boys captured by Sussanne. #hrithikroshan." In the photo, the actor is seen talking to his sons in the balcony of his house. The nature beside his residence gives it a heavenly look. A fan named Shraddha Soni replied, "The background looks stunning!! @iHrithik you live in heaven on this earth."

But if you look closely at Hrithik Roshan's hands, you feel he must be holding a cigarette. Smoking in front of children is the worst thing a person can do and many were shocked by the fact that Hrithik does it. A fan named Pelin tweeted, "Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am i seeing wrong? I hope you don't @iHrithik. It makes me very very sorry."

But the fact is that Hrithik Roshan is a nonsmoker and there was some other object, which is looking like a cigarette. A day after this picture went viral, Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to clear the air and he wrote, "I am a non smoker. :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I'd do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet."

It should be recalled that Hrithik Roshan has expressed his hate for a cigarette during the promotion of Mohenjo Daro and said cigarette is the worst evil manufactured. "I am a true believer in the fact that it (cigarette) is the worst evil manufactured and sold in this world. It should not exist. As far as anti-smoking disclaimers are concerned, I don't know if that is the right way," he had told IANS.

Hrithik Roshan had added, "I think it needs a role model who will speak on the joy of being a non-smoker. Perhaps, someone like me. I would love to become a symbol of...someone who struggled with giving up smoking and now is enjoying his life as a non-smoker. That will go a longer way in changing people's perspective and making them believe that smoking is not good."