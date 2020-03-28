Usually all the performances at an award's night happen after series of rehearsals, however, there can be ongoing situations when one may not be able to rehearse prior to their act. Hrithik Roshan is one such superstar who recently performed at an award event without much preparation.

We already know that the upcoming performance of Hrithik is special in multiple ways as it marks his 2 decades run in the industry. It also takes us on a trip down memory lane as we can reminisce over his first ever performance which was on the same platform where he will be dancing to some of his thoughtfully selected iconic numbers.

But what caught our attention was that Hrithik had to perform without any preliminary dance rehearsal for this act and the reason for that is the threat of the coronavirus.

He took to his social media handle to reveal the information, sharing a snippet of his upcoming performance.

Hrithik shared the post with the caption, "What fun. The no rehearsal performance. Courtesy threat of the virus. Airs tonite..Feedback shall be highly appreciated. Love."

Due to the coronavirus scare, the awards night had been cancelled for the public but owing to his prior commitments Hrithik had gone to the venue performed and immediately departed.

While we are excited to see Hrithik groove his iconic numbers, he has asked his fans to share feedback on his no rehearsal performance and we can't wait to read some of the fine comments.

Although as soon as the post went live, the comment section was filled with some heartwarming comments like "You don't need any rehearsal, you are a natural" and " performance without rehearsal on a big stage, you are unbelievable" and so on.

Hrithik has been is taking all necessary steps to educate people of the pandemic situation and what precautions need to be taken by urging them to stay home and stay safe.