November is a special month for Bollywood celebs, as many of them are ringing in their birthdays. On November 1, Aishwarya Rai turned 52, and on November 2, SRK, his manager Pooja Dadlani, Masaba Gupta, and Sunil Grover celebrated their birthdays. Amid the wave of celebrity birthdays, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend and model-actor Saba Azad celebrated her 40th birthday on November 1, 2025. To mark her special day, boyfriend Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note for her.

Hrithik pens a heartfelt poem on GF Saba Azad's 40th birthday!

The couple is vacationing and enjoying a peaceful getaway to celebrate Saba's birthday retreat.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a carousel of pictures and videos featuring several holiday snapshots. The first picture is a sun-kissed selfie of the couple, seemingly from one of their vacations. It is followed by a funny video of the two from a car ride, where the actor is seen shimmying his shoulders while the birthday girl laughs.

Another photo shows Saba Azad posing with pouty lips as Hrithik smiles beside her. The post also includes a video of the couple dancing playfully and another clip of Saba enjoying a walk through lush greenery.

Hrithik penned a heartfelt poem for Saba, writing, "From everything I reach for, dream of, and do, Being a good partner to you, is my all-time favourite thing to do. Happy birthday, my love. @sabazad #Ilovethewayloveteachesmethruyou."

Saba Azad responded to Hrithik's post with a comment that read, "My heart."

Apart from Saba, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also commented, "2nd pic classic! Happy birthday Saboo, have a beautiful amazinggg year."

Rakesh Roshan added, "Saba, birthday greetings & happiness always."

A few days before the birthday post, Saba had shared photos with Hrithik from their vacation in the United States. In one image, the pair are seen walking hand-in-hand across a city street. Saba captioned the post, "Nothing better than winter walking!!"

Hrithik's personal life

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan (2000–2014). The couple made their relationship official with a joint appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party in Mumbai. Hrithik is currently co-parenting his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, with Sussanne.

On the other hand, Saba Azad was previously dating Imaad Shah, son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.