Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently opened up on doing a pan-India film like Baahubali and KGF and undergoing his brain surgery. He said that he will do his best and he has faith in God, who creates magic for him.

Hrithik Roshan was recently in Chennai to launch a Rado watch. In an interview, he spoke his heart out about various things happening in his life. The interviewer asked him that there are movies like Baahubali and KGF, which have got the pan-India appeal. Whether he has a plan to do such a film. The Bollywood actor gave a vague answer saying that he has done his best and he is happy with it.

Hrithik Roshan on doing a pan India project

"We all do our best. I think I have done my best and will keep doing it. What consequences are in doing your best you will leave it to god and audience. That's something that I can control. I am very happy where I am. I have worked very hard. I think it's time to have even more fun, risks and enjoy myself," Hrithik Roshan told in an interview when asked about doing a pan India project.

Hrithik Roshan had reportedly injured himself while performing a stunt scene on the sets of Bang Bang in early 2013, but he did not take it seriously. When he suffered from persistent nagging headaches, his family decided to get an MRI done. The test confirmed a clot behind his lobe. After consultations with doctors, he underwent surgery at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

When asked about his decision to undergo this surgery, Hrithik Roshan said, "You had no choice. Do you a choice? You haven't. Resisting something that is happening is not intelligent. So instead of resisting, you accept it, take charge of it, stay curious and ask yourself good questions. If I have this kind of problem and deal with it, let's see what happens. So play it like a game and enjoy yourself.

Talking about the time he spent in the hospital, Hrithik Roshan said, "They were very powerful days. I was at my creative best and I was really enjoying myself. I don't know something happens to me when there is an obstacle, problem, trouble or struggle. I automatically shift to sixth gear and I am at my highest best. So spiritually, I am very relaxed and I have a lot of faith in some kind of magic. That you may call god. I have that faith that helps me."