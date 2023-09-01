This year's Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on August 30 and 31. On this auspicious day, brother and sister dress up in traditional attire and sisters tie the auspicious thread known as Rakhi on their brother's wrist. The puja ki thali is decorated and has Rakhi, sweets and dia for their adorable siblings. However, in modern times, sisters also celebrate the festival by tying Rakhi on each other's wrists. Some of them also tie Rakhi to their pets.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the globe. From celebs to politician, everyone is soaking in the festivity and are dressed at their best and tied rakhi to their sibling.

From Pataudi to Arjun Kapoor and family, Kartik Aaryan among others. Let's take a look at how Bollywood celebrated Rakhi.

Pataudi's rakhi celebration

Sara Ali Khan tied rakhi to her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh. Soha tied rakhi to Saif. Soha Ali Khan's daughter Innaya tied rakhi to her brothers.

Kareena shared the pictures and wrote, "Family Ties (red heart emoticons)" in the caption.

Kartik Aaryan's sister tied rakhi to Kartik and their pet katori. The actor took to social media and shared glimpses of their cute celebration.

Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanya Kapoor and Anushula too ringed in the festival with great enthusiasm.

Hrithik Roshan and Pashmina

Hrithik Roshan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters and brother on Wednesday. His sister, Pashmina Roshan, posted pictures from their celebrations.

Parineeti Chopra who is reported going to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha dropped a picture from her engagement festivities to mark Raksha Bandhan and also gave a glimpse of her Rakhi and a letter to her brothers. "My babies first, brothers later. Friends first, siblings later. Soulmates first, protectors later. Happy Rakhiiii annoying peopleee," she wrote. (Instagram).

Kangana also celebrated the festival on August 30. She shared multiple pictures on her social media.

Vicky Kaushal also celebrated the festival and showed a picture of Rakhi that he had tied on his hand.

Other celebs who celebrated Rakhi are TV actor Gautam Rode and Pankudi's newborn twins. Dipika Kakkar and Shohaib Ibrahim's family.