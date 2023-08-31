The joyous festival is being celebrated across the country on August 30 and 31. On this auspicious occasion, siblings celebrate their bond of love. The sisters tie Rakhi to their brother's wrists. Now in modern life, sisters tie each other and they also tie their father especially if she is a single child. Some even tie their pets. In return, the brothers promise to protect and cherish their sisters. On this day, siblings exchange gifts, eat delicacies, and sweets and wear new traditional clothes.

The festival is celebrated with exuberance. Celebs as well as politicians were engrossed in the festivity.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan at the latter's residence and celebrates the festival of Rakhi

However, it was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday who met Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence in Mumbai for high tea. She also tied Rakhi to Big B.

Soon after arriving at Mumbai airport to attend the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1, Ms Banerjee drove to Mr Bachchan's residence in suburban Juhu.

Mamta after the meeting said. "Amit ji is our Bharat Ratna. His family has also made a big contribution to the film industry. Today I tied rakhi to Amit ji. Today is a big day."

Several pictures of Mamata meeting and greeting Bachchan have surfaced online.

In one of the pictures, Jaya Bachchan is seen hugging and welcoming Mamata.

The next one is a family picture with Jaya Bachchan, Aishwariya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aardhya Bachchan, and Big B.

Mamata Banerjee also met Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.

They all posed for the shutterbugs outside their residence in Juhu.

Netizens flocked to social media and reacted to the priceless pictures.

A user wrote, "Not pure bond it's political bond."

Another wrote, "First time seeing Jaya Bachchan smile."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also extended an invitation to Amitabh Bachchan and invited him to Durga Puja and the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Today, Hon'ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai.



She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours.



Few glimpses from the visit ? pic.twitter.com/MxgcoKi95B — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 30, 2023

She even tied Rakhi to Uddhav Thackery

The Trinamool Congress posted the pictures of the two leaders celebrating Raksha Bandhan on X. "Today, Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial celebrated Rakhi with Uddhav Thackeray ji and his family at his residence in Mumbai. They exchanged good wishes and celebrated the special day with smiles and laughter", TMC posted.

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tied rakhi to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, the TMC head said, "Hoga hoga, khela hoga.".