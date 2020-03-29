Bollywood actors and actresses have fans all across the world. They have a huge fan following, and on various occasions, celebs from the Indian film industry are treated like demi-gods. However, do you know that many Bollywood stars are fans of Hollywood movies?

From the Hrithik Roshan to Aamir Khan, our very own Indian actors have been very vocal in their appreciation for Hollywood celebrities like Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger who each have a big fan following in India too.

Here are seven photos of Indian actors who had a fan moment when they met their Hollywood idols:

Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan

Hrithik was on cloud nine when he got to meet his favorite veteran action star, Jackie Chan. Hrithik being a die-hard fan of Chan, felt blessed when he met the actor in China for the release of his film 'Kaabil' in 2019.

The Bollywood actor can proudly call this one of the best visits as he met Jackie Chan who is renowned for his action movies all over the world. Hrithik shared an image with his idol on Instagram and wrote, "Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired."

Hrithik himself being such a big actor in Bollywood has a lot of fan following, but who knew even stars can adore someone so much.

Karan Johar and George Clooney

Karan Johar is one of the biggest directors of the Bollywood industry. For a person who is a master puppeteer himself in India, bumped into Hollywood megastar George Clooney. The filmmaker shared a picture from Switzerland where he is seen posing with the Clooney, on social media. Karan was there to attend the World Economic Forum.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra started her Hollywood career with the American thriller series 'Quantico'. Since then the actress has been gaining fan following not only in India in the American industry too. But did you know that our 'Desi Girl' is a big fan of Meryl Streep?

PeeCee had her very own fan girl moment with Meryl Streep, who received the Cecil B DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. It was hilarious to see both the divas share such a bond.

Priyanka even took to her Instagram account and posted a picture with her "favorite" Meryl Streep.

She captioned the picture," Quoting my favorite Meryl Streep, as I call an end to this night...when you have a broken heart...make art. You are astounding!"

Aamir Khan

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor can impress anyone with his acting skills. When the 'Terminator' Arnold Schwarzenegger visited India recently, he met the Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist. Meanwhile, Aamir also got to live his fan moment as he adores the Hollywood icon a lot and also posted a string of tweets sharing his experience of meeting Arnold.

Aishwarya Rai

Not many know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a great bond with Hollywood actress Eva Longoria. The beauty queen Aishwarya who enjoys a huge fan following bumped into an old friend Eva Longoria not so long ago. The duo has often clicked pictures together at various outings and keep sharing her fan moments.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor had once confessed that Tom Cruise was her first crush. And when she got a chance to meet her crush at the premiere of the movie 'Mission Impossible 4' in 2011, she was on cloud nine, the actress took to her Instagram and shared her experience of meeting the superhero. The actress even had a poster of Tom Cruise in her room when she was a child.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone herself being a star in Bollywood as well as Hollywood enjoys a lot of fun moments with other celebrities. Many actresses like Sara, Janhvi, Ananya look up to her as an idol.

But did you know, Deepika is a huge fan of Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Patricia Clarkson? And when she got a chance to meet the filmmaker at the Marrakech International Film Festival in 2013 she did not miss the chance and clicked a picture to share her fangirl moment.