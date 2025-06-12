Korean pop band GOT7 member Jackson Wang is currently in India to promote his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2, which is set to release in July. After collaborating with Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh on the track BUCK, the K-pop star also met Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan during his visit.

On Wednesday night, Hrithik Roshan and his family hosted a dinner for Jackson Wang at their residence.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to share a group photo from the family dinner, featuring Jackson with the Roshan family. In the image, Jackson is seen side-hugging Pinkie Roshan, with his other hand resting on Hrithik Roshan's back. Rakesh Roshan captioned the photo, "Jackson welcome & god bless," reflecting the family's warmth and hospitality toward the artist.

Additionally, Anu Ranjan shared a picture with Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan, and Jackson, writing, "One for the memory box for sure.."

Adnan Sami was also spotted arriving at Hrithik Roshan's residence that evening.

Jackson Wang is expected to stay in Mumbai for around seven days. During his visit, he will participate in several promotional activities, including podcast appearances, digital collaborations, media interviews, and networking within the industry. Rumours also suggest there may be more surprise appearances and special fan moments in store throughout his trip.