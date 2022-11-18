Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are ready to take the next step into their relationship. After accepting their love life publically and not shying away from accompanying each other to various events; the two have decided to reach another milestone.

Hrithik and Saba are ready to move together into a ₹100 crore apartment.

The jaw dropping price

If reports are anything to go by, Hrithik had purchased two apartments on the Juhu-Versova link road for ₹97.50 crore. The apartment giving a panoramic view of the Arabian sea is spread over 38,000 sq ft. The Vikram Vedha actor had reportedly paid ₹67.50 crore for one apartment and ₹30 crore for the other one. The two apartments are now joined together and the renovation work is in full progress.

"They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon," an India Today report quoted a source.

What's next for the couple?

Hrithik and Saba's relationship did grab many eyeballs at the beginning. But, the two remained unfazed by the attention and trolling. The superstar's former wife, Sussanne Khan, is also in a relationship with Arslan Goni. The four of them not only share a warm bond with one another but also don't mind hanging out together.

There has been a strong buzz of Sussanne and Arslan being ready to get married. However, what the future holds for the couples and when they decide to tie the knot, remains to be seen.