A new deep fake video of Kangana Ranaut as 'Barbie' and Hrithik Roshan as 'Ken' has taken over social media. Kangana and Hrithik look exactly like Barbie and Ken in the deep fake Barbie trailer. Ever since it dropped on social media, netizens have not only flocked to watch the trailer but have also been sharing it on their platforms.

The original Barbie movie by Greta Girwig shows Margot Robbie as 'Barbie' and Ryan Gosling as 'Ken'. Social media is filled with praise for the creators of this video.

What the video makers feel

"Brace yourself for the ultimate cinematic experience as we present "Barbie: Unraveled Realities" - a revolutionary deepfake masterpiece that will leave you in awe! In this thrilling deepfake version of the Barbie trailer, we've seamlessly swapped Bollywood's power duo, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan, into the roles of the iconic characters, previously portrayed by Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie," the popular Instagram page, The Indian Deepfaker wrote while sharing the trailer.

"With all permissions and due diligence in place, we've brought together the best of both worlds to create an extraordinary fusion of talent and creativity. Witness the enchanting chemistry of Kangana and Hrithik as they embark on an epic adventure in the Barbie universe," it added.

Kangana - Hrithik's legal tussle

This comes amid the ongoing legal tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. While Kangana often keeps taking digs at Hrithik Roshan and other Bollywood celebs, the War actor has maintained complete silence on the matter ever since the legal tussle began. Kangana had accused Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi of inviting her and her sister, Rangoli, to their home and threatening them to take the case against Hrithik Roshan back and to apologise.

Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation case against the Queen actress, who in turn, has now filed a case of criminal intimidation and 509 (gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against him.