'Hoyegi Beyonce, Rihanna saddi to Kareena Kapoor..': Diljit Dosanjh hypes Bebo as she skips his concert, crowd cheers

Diljit Dosanjh is the man of the hour as the actor, singer, dancer and ace performance is basking In the success of the recently released film Chamkila, which is streaming on Netflix.

Diljit Dosanjh at a Mumbai concert last night (April 13), enthralled the audience with his electrifying performance on his hit songs like Lover, GOAT, and Naina among others.

Several B-town celebs attended his concert namely, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ayushamnn Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Munawar, Varun Dhawan, Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundraa, Imitaaz Ali, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, Taapsee Pannu, Arpita Khan Sharma.

Who wore what!

Kriti Sanon opted for a short midi dress which was an all-black outfit.

She opted for a black printed top with black shorts and calf-length cowboy-style boots.

The truly madly deeply love in couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert together. During photo-ops, Tamannaah called Vijay 'baby'. She donned a denim long short, a red tasselled skirt, white embellished sneakers, gold hoop earrings, a dainty gold chain, loose locks, and dewy blushed makeup, Vijay complemented her in a black full-sleeved printed jumper, baggy denim jeans, sneakers, a silver chain, and tinted sunglasses.

Varun Dhawan wore a white crew-neck top with a printed blue shirt featuring a collared neckline, an open front, and half-length sleeves.

While Tejasswi opted for a coord set for the musical event, Karan complemented her in a black printed button-down shirt, grey cargo pants, and tan sneakers. Tejasswi wore a mauve-coloured crop top and matching flared pants.

Sara opted for a fitted tank top, a black-white printed open-front relaxed-fit shirt, and skinny-fitted denim jeans.

Celebs also shared inside pictures and videos from the concert.

Actor Maniesh Paul shared multiple Instagram Stories from the concert. In one of the videos, he was seen dancing alongside Varun Dhawan, while Diljit Dosanjh was singing on the stage.

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were swaying and grooving to the songs sung by Diljit Dosanjh.

In a video uploaded on Karan's Instagram Stories, the couple can be seen lip-syncing to Diljit's track Jeep. In the caption, Karan wrote, "Kal vaataavaran kardi si aj lalkaaara lawaa ta." IYKYK.

Kusha Kapila also shared a series of pictures on Instagram. She was seen dancing to Gurleen Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and Aparshakti Khurana.

As Kareena Kapoor was missing from the concert, Diljit mentioned and hyped Kareena Kapoor Khan. He lovingly compared Bebo to Beyonce and Rihanna.

Diljit Dosanjh in Punjabi, "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena (There could be Beyoncé and there could be Rihanna, but we have Kareena)."

Diljit Dosanjh continued, "Jine saade nal kamm kita sade layi ta ohi ae. Baaki honge aapne ghare. Jado sade nal karnge fer dekhange. [The one who has worked with me is the one who matters to me. The rest will be at their own homes. When they work with me, then I'll see]."

Then, the star sings the song Naina from his latest film with Kareena Kapoor, Crew.

Kareena posted the video on her Instagram story and called herself Diljit's 'fan girl forever'.