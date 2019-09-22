Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand 'Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' event organised by Texas India Forum (TIF) at Houston, Texas, in the United States on Sunday, September 22.

Modi arrived in Houston on September 21 for his week-long tour in the US and will address 50,000 Indian-Americans on Sunday evening. US President Donald Trump will also attend the mass gathering, making him the only US President to take part in an Indian-American event.

Besides President Trump, several US bureaucrats will also attend the mega event. US House majority leader Steny Hoyer is scheduled to deliver a speech. Indian-origin congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Senator Ted Cruz, US representatives Sheila Jackson and Al Green along with Texas governor Greg Abbott will also attend the event

Where to watch

The Howdy Modi event will be broadcast live on PM Modi's official YouTube channel and other television channels in multiple languages, including English, Hindi and Spanish.

The three-hour event will be telecasted live on news channels in India and US. A live telecast of the event can be viewed on Star Sports network.

Timing and programmes

The 'Howdy Modi' event will begin at 8.30 pm IST and go on till 11.30 pm IST at NRG Stadium in Houston. More than 400 artists will perform for a special cultural programme called 'Woven: The Indian-American Story' that will be held on 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', reflecting strong Indo-US cultural ties. Cultural shows, including Indian classical, folk songs and dances, will also be presented as a part of the event.

According to reports, two original songs have been written for the occasion.

After the event, PM Narendra Modi will join a private community reception and will then leave for New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).