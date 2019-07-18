"Howdy, Modi!" is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be greeted with when he reaches Houston, Texas, for his address to the Indian community next month. Houston is one of the biggest regions with Indian-American population in the US. There are five lakh people of Indian-origin in Texas.

Modi's speech will be the third major speech he will give in the US since he became the PM in 2014 and the first speech in the country after his re-election. He will give the speech on September 22 during his visit for the UN General Assembly session.

PM Modi's previous speeches at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and Silicon Valley in 2016 had seen at least 20,000 people and event planners are expecting no less for this event.

For the event, the NGR stadium will most probably be used which can seat more than 70,000 people, NDTV reports. Organisers have already sent out invitations for registrations to become partners and also help provide free passes for the members.

Along with PM Modi's speech, there will also be a cultural programme which will be broadcast live.

"This event is brought to you by the Texas India Forum (TIF), a not-for-profit organization that promotes cooperation between the United States and India, advancing shared values of democracy, inclusive development, and mutual respect," the website reads.