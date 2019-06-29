Filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar was caught in a strange situation at the press meet of his upcoming movie Capemari after a reporter raised a question pertaining to his son and actor Vijay's look in Bigil. The veteran refused to answer the unexpected question, while stating that he would respond to the questions related to him and his upcoming flick.

Before the results of the Lok Sabha election were announced in May, SA Chandrasekhar had predicted that Tamil Nadu would not wear saffron dhoti while the rest of India would, a reference to the BJP returning to power with a full majority.

In the first look poster of Bigil, Vijay was seen donning a saffron dhoti. Hence, the media asked his views about his son donning it.

However, SA Chandrasekhar was unwilling to take questions related to Bigil. "Please ask me questions related to me or about my movie. Why you are bringing in Vijay here..... please ask him about it. I can speak only for myself," the 76-year old stated.

SA Chandrasekhar has returned to direction with his latest film Capemari, which has Jai, Athulya Ravi and Vaibhavi in the leads. It is a contemporary subject set in the IT backdrop.

He made his directional debut with Sattam Oru Iruttarai. The upcoming movie is his landmark 75 movie as a filmmaker and expected to be his last flick as a director.