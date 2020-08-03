WhatsApp has a massive user base across the world long before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, but of late the Facebook-owned messaging app is seen upping its game to compete against the likes of Zoom and other video-conferencing apps. The latest feature available to WhatsApp users is borrowed from its parent company Facebook's Messenger app and it makes complete sense.

Dubbed as WhatsApp Rooms, the new feature works exactly like Messenger Rooms that was launched by Facebook in May. Users can connect with 50 people in a single video conference using the Rooms feature. Currently, Messenger Rooms is integrated to work only on WhatsApp Web and there's no word on the availability on the mobile version.

How to use Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp?

Step 1: Launch and connect WhatsApp Web and go to Calls tab.

Step 2: Select the option to 'Create Room'.

Step 3: Select Continue in Messenger app when prompted. The user will then be redirected to the Messenger app or website.

Step 4: Select Try it when prompted.

Step 5: Then choose Send Link on WhatsApp option to go back to WhatsApp.

Step 6: Now select contacts or group chats with whom you wish to share the room link. Customize the message if you like and hit Send.

Step 7: Users can then join WhatsApp Messenger Rooms both as creators and guests.

New WhatsApp features

WhatsApp is constantly testing new features to make the app appealing to the masses, especially at a time when there's so much competition in the market. Features like Always Mute for chats, self-destructing messages are in the pipeline.