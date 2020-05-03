As the coronavirus fears haunt people around the world, extreme measures are in place to contain the virus. Without a cure or vaccine, there's little hope for humankind - but not for long. Adult stem cell therapy is proving to be a viable solution to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 240,000 lives of 3.4 million cases worldwide. And UAE has pioneered the breakthrough in medicine to offer a shimmer of hope to billions of people around the world.

UAE's breakthrough medicine for COVID-19

UAE researchers have discovered that stem cell therapy to repair lung damage caused by coronavirus. The Abu Dhabi team "cured" 73 COVID-19 patients, who recovered from the viral disease and got discharged from the hospital, using the new therapy. Moreover, none of the patients treated under this therapy have reported any adverse effects, according to media reports.

"At the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, we are proud to work on developing a supportive treatment for COVID-19 patients which is undergoing clinical trials for the first time in the UAE. This is a national achievement," Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, who is part of the stem cell research team against COVID-19, was quoted as saying. She further added that the aim is to alleviate coronavirus symptoms rather than eradicate the virus at this stage when there's no effective cure for the disease.

The breakthrough has been lauded by many UAE leaders, including Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces,Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Stem cell therapy for coronavirus

One of the biggest advantages of stem cell therapy is that it is easily administered through inhalation. The process involves extracting stem cells from the patient's blood and reintroducing them after activating them. Since the therapy is induced through inhalation, it is nebuliser into fine mist.

"The pioneering treatment is hypothesised to have its therapeutic effect by regenerating lung cells and modulating the immune response to keep it from overreacting to the COVID-19 infection and causing further damage to healthy cells," Abu Dhabi stem cell therapy team said.

The effective treatment option for COVID-19 was developed by a team of doctors and researchers at Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC). The UAE governement has also approved a patent fo the therapy, which has successfully completed the initial phase of clinical trials - proving it to be safe.

But there will be more trials conducted in the coming weeks to demonstrate the treatment's efficiency before adopting it more widely.