In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, a lioness can be seen saving her young cub from getting swept away in a crocodile-infested river. The incredible moment was captured by photographer Luca Bracali at the River Ewaso Ny'iro in Kenya.

Taken at the Masai Mara game reserve, the video shows one of the cubs loses its footing and disappears underwater. Without delay, the cub's mother grabs it in her jaws and pulls it up, saving it from getting swept away in the crocodile-infested river.

The lioness waded into the river with her three young cubs in tow.

Watch the thrilling video here:

Bracali, who captured the lioness's rescue, said that what made it even more special was the fact that cubs so young rarely cross rivers. In fact, his guide, who has worked at Masai Mara for 10 years, had never seen anything like it.