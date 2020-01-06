An extremely unlucky scuba diver was killed in a suspected Great White Shark attack off the coast of Western Australia, with authorities continuing to search for the man's remains on Monday, January 6.

The victim, an experienced diver, had entered the water only a short time before being attacked, reports news agency Xinhua.

The man's wife witnessed the attack and raised the alarm before being taken to hospital for a shock -- however, rescuers could do little to help.

"I raced out and we found a couple of flippers and a sleeve in the water, basically that was about it," a local man told reporters.

The attack occurred off the coast of Esperance in the state's southeast, an area notorious for shark attacks.

Authorities were using a shark cage in the effort to search for any trace of the victim. However adverse conditions have hampered the search.

The death is the second fatality for the region in three years, and takes the total number of fatalities in WA since 2000 to 16.

A 17-year-old surfer was killed in 2017 while in the water with other surfers including her father.

In another similar incident, three-time world champion Mick Fanning was struck by a ferocious shark from behind and knocked into the water as he sat on his board waiting his turn during the JBay Open in Jeffrey's Bay in the Eastern Cape Province. However, he saved himself.

