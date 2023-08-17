With the arrival of the monsoon season after the scorching heat, both humans and pets find relief in the refreshing change. But this time of the year also presents certain hazards for the pets. The increased humidity and damp surroundings can lead to infections and skin sensitivities in our pets. To ensure the well-being of the pets during the rainy season, Nitika Ahlawat, a certified canine trainer from The Golden Grey, provides useful insights and advice for responsible pet care.

Regular grooming is paramount: Maintaining a consistent grooming routine for your dog during the monsoon season is of utmost importance. The elevated humidity levels can foster the growth of bacteria and germs in their fur, posing potential health risks. However, regular grooming can significantly diminish the presence of allergens in your pet's fur. It aids in the removal of loose hair, dander, and external allergens that might have adhered to their coat during outdoor escapades.

pets can impact our living environment in ways beyond our perception. While eliminating pet hair is crucial, the issue of pet dander with dried-on saliva remains invisible to the naked eye. These minute particles carry allergenic proteins throughout the home, remaining airborne for extended periods or transferring between objects.

Pet grooming tools can simplify the process, making it less messy and more efficient. Tools designed to brush and eliminate loose pet hair and dander directly can be helpful. Stainless steel bristles angled appropriately can flex as you brush, penetrating your pet's coat to swiftly and comfortably capture loose hairs.

Maintain dryness, especially for paws and ears: Post-outdoor playtime, it's imperative to wipe your furry friend's paws to remove any viruses and bacteria they might have picked up from the ground. Employ warm water and soft towels to gently cleanse their paws and ensure thorough hygiene.

Additionally, ensure that your pet's fur remains dry before and after their outdoor ventures. A gentle pat-down with a towel or the use of a low-heat hair dryer from a distance can assist. For walks, consider employing a dog raincoat to safeguard them from unexpected showers.

Thoroughly clean pet bedding and belongings: Your pet's bedding, toys, and designated areas could serve as reservoirs for allergens. Regularly laundering your pet's bedding aids in the removal of accumulated allergens. Opt for hypoallergenic detergent and hot water to effectively eliminate dust mites, pollen, and other allergenic particles.

For other areas such as carpets, rugs, and furniture, consistent vacuuming is vital to remove settled allergens and pet dander. A vacuum with effective suction and filtration can excel in capturing dust and hair from all surfaces. Look for features like detangling combs that prevent hair from becoming entangled in the brush bar during vacuuming.

Effective tick and flea control: The monsoon's humidity provides a favorable environment for ticks and fleas to thrive. Ensuring your dog's sleeping area remains clean and free from these pests is imperative. Alongside regular cleaning and drying of their bedding, employ suitable tick and flea control measures as advised by your veterinarian to safeguard your four-legged friend. Increase the frequency of tick and flea checks compared to other seasons.

Managing pet shedding: While the majority of shedding occurs by June, some pets continue to shed until late July, resulting in hair accumulation not only on their resting spots but also in the various nooks and crannies of your home. Vacuums engineered for targeted cleaning, even in compact spaces, with robust suction and filtration systems can effectively capture and remove pet hair, allowing for quick on-the-spot cleaning to prevent the buildup of allergens over time. Consistent vacuuming is essential to maintain hygiene throughout your living spaces.

While the monsoon season offers joy for pets and their owners, it's crucial to remain attentive to the potential risks linked to seasonal changes. By adhering to these precautions, pet owners can ensure that their cherished companions relish the rainy season in comfort and optimal health.