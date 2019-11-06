If you've been using WhatsApp, you'd know how annoying it can get when you are added to some random group chat. If you remain polite to not exit the WhatsApp group you've just been added to by a family member or an old school mate, things can get annoying real fast with frequent buzzing and over-flooding gallery. It's time to end it all.

WhatsApp has a new group chat setting that will save you from being added to random groups without your consent, so you can save the trouble of over-thinking about how to exit the group without offending anyone. In a few simple steps, you can customise your preference to who can add you to a group or create a blacklist of sorts to keep those pesky group invites at bay.

How to customise group privacy settings?

Open WhatsApp

Go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups

Select one of the three options - "Everyone," "My Contacts," "My Contacts Except"

These privacy settings are self-explanatory. By choosing the first option "Everyone," you'll be allowing anyone to add you to a group on WhatsApp. The second option of "My Contacts" will only allow users in your contacts to add you to a WhatsApp group. Finally, the last option of "My Contacts Except" is the most useful. This helps you create a blacklist of contacts who cannot add you to a group.

Some users have the option of selecting "Nobody" for the third option, which works great. In fact, even if you have the "My Contacts Except" option, then go ahead of select all contacts to mirror the function of "Nobody."

But it's also worth noting that if you choose to blacklist people from adding you to a group, admin of the said group will be able to send you an invitation in a private chat. You have the option to accept or ignore for 72 hours, post which the invite expires.