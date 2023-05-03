A class 12 pass-out can barely go beyond blue-collared work profiles, let alone commit a white-collared crime. However, Shrinivas Rao Dadi, a class 12 pass-out, former security officer and self-taught cyber freak from Hyderabad was swindling unsuspecting citizens across the length and breadth of the country by impersonating a police officer. Dadi was reportedly making anywhere between Rs 3-5 crore a day through his cyberscam.

How did he go about the fraud?

Unsuspecting victims, mostly women, would get a call from 'policemen' flashing fake ID cards, informing them that the parcel sent by them contained drugs. The petrified victims would be too numb to connect the dots and that is when the victims would be deceived into downloading apps, such as Anydesk.

"The victims were conned into downloading apps that provided the scamster with remote access to their phone screen," says a TOI report quoting DCP Ajay Bansal.

He further added that Dadi has been involved in similar cybercrimes for the past three to four years and somehow escaped the police radar. Other people are likely to be involved in his cybercrime ecosystem such as interstate agents.

How not to get scammed?

When a cop calls, do not panic. Offer to report to the nearest police station. This would establish the authenticity of the call and establish the identity of investigating officer, if any. No legit authorities ask to download apps, enter bank details, divulge personal information, or initiate any action without reasonable and due legal procedure. Lastly, if something feels something off or fishy, it probably is. Buy time to think through the call, text, or link.