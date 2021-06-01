The second wave of COVID-19 has proven to be deadlier than the first wave last year and the entire nation is still trying to recover from it. With the ongoing vaccination drive and visiting hospitals in case of medical emergencies, commuting in a safe manner is quite a challenge, especially in states under lockdown. Savaari Car Rentals, a chauffeur-driven car rental company in India, has geared up to cater to this burgeoning demand in all its 2000+ cities and towns where its services are available.

Savaari is stepping up its game to ensure timely service for its customers. The company promises cabs will be available at customers' doorstep within 90 minutes for hospital visits or in case of visiting the vaccination centres in any of the 2000+ cities.

The company claims to have provided service to 25,000 customers with their medical emergencies. It is also providing 15 percent discount for bookings made to vaccination centers or hospitals, similar to last year when the country was reeling under the COVID pandemic.

"The second wave of the pandemic has emerged more dangerous and deadlier than the first wave. Visits to hospitals for tests, other COVID related emergencies and vaccinations has been on the rise since the onset of the second wave. Safe commuting is of paramount importance at a time when mental stress is at an all-time high and medical expenses running sky high. This small gesture by Savaari is a reassurance of our commitment to be the most preferred partner for safe commuting. Safety and security of customers is etched in the philosophy of Savaari," Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Savaari Car Rentals said in a statement.

Savaari makes commutes safer

Savaari also offers benefits to drivers who risk being out there amid the pandemic by introducing COVID-19 insurance package for driver partners and customers, expansion of one-way service to cater to emergency travels during lockdowns, partnerships with other players in the travel industry to offer the best deals to its customers are among other initiatives to ensure safe and secure commuting of people.

The drivers area also trained to maintain maximum hygiene and safety norms while driving passengers to hospitals and vaccination centers in particular. There is a 30-point checklist for COVID safety and hygiene in place. The cabs are cleaned and santized on a daily basis and there are sanitisers for passenger use as well in the cabs.