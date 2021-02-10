Savaari Car Rentals, one of India's leading chauffeur-driven car rental companies, on Wednesday announced strategic partnerships with several players in the domestic travel ecosystem in order to strengthen its car rental services. Savaari is integrating its offerings to domestic travellers, combined with their stay, local tourism, etc, so it serves as a one-stop-shop for them.

With this move, Savaari is planning to tap into the demand for domestic leisure travel. And it has already forged four exclusive partnerships with Ginger Hotels to offer concierge-like-services across all the properties of Ginger, QuickRide, as its exclusive partner for one-way and round trip services across India, Akbar Travels to power their car rental category as a standalone B2C offering and a bundled offering in their domestic holiday packages, and GRNConnect for their newly launched B2C car rental services.

"As the leading car rental company, Savaari has always been at the forefront of exploring unique and innovative ways to offer the best deals to travellers. As the tourism industry gets back on its feet, people are finding newer and cost-effective ways to fulfil their pent up travel desire with the focus being on safe travel choices. Which is why nearby and offbeat travel destinations that are accessible by road, have become a preferred choice over popular destinations," Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Savaari Car Rentals said in a statement.

Benefit to consumers

With the four new partnerships, Savaari aims at offering cost-effective deals and best services. Meanwhile it is also looking for more such partnerships to expand its horizons, Aggarwal said. According to some reports, the Indian Travel & Tourism sector is expected to grow by 13% CAGR to $136 billion in 2021.

The partnerships come shortly after Savaari expanded its one-way service to over 5 lakh routes, making it affordable for travellers to get from point A to point B. Savaari's also recently executed 500 million km of road trips over its 15-year tenure using Technology as the primary enabler has made this exponential expansion possible.