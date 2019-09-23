Sajid Nadiadwala has revealed that he was not aware that Kabir Singh would make a blockbuster collection at the box office when he gave away the remake rights of Arjun Reddy to his friend Murad Khetani.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced movies under the banner Nadiadwala & Grandsons, is one of the most successful filmmakers of Bollywood industry. This year he has already released three films and one more is set to hit the screens later the year. His films like Super 30 and now Chhichhore have become a huge success, while Kalank bombed at the box office.

Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he owned the rights of Arjun Reddy, which was remade as Kabir Singh in Hindi. He gifted its rights to his friend Murad Khetani, as he did not want to do A certified movies. But little was he aware of its massive success when he gave away its rights, which made his friend.

The filmmaker had some issues with some scenes of Arjun Reddy, which apparently forced him to give away its rights. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Nadiadwala told, "I bought the rights of two films, Arjun Reddy and RX 100. I have never made an adult certified film in my life, so when I saw it, I loved the film but I had issues with a lot of scenes."

He added, "Murad Khetani is a very good friend of mine, so I gave him the rights of Arjun Reddy as a gift. Murad also loved the film a lot and when I gave him the rights of the film, I told him that this film will cross Rs. 100 crores at the box office and I was honestly not aware that it will do this kind of business."

Probably after seeing the success of Kabir Singh, Sajid Nadiadwala has changed his mind and started producing the adult certified film as he is now bankrolling the remake of RX 100, which has been titled Tadap. Directed by Milan Luthria, the movie features Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty and Sikander Kher.

Talking about the Hindi remake of RX 100, Sajid said, "RX 100 has the same kind of passion and people even say that the characterization of the protagonists in both the films is very similar. RX 100 is a cult film and the action in it is very intense showing how madly in love the lead actor is. I might be one of the only producers who has launched both the father (Suniel Shetty) and son (Ahan Shetty)."

Besides Tadap, Sajid Nadiadwala has five other big-ticket projects like 83, Bachchan Pandey, Housefull 4, Kick 2 and Baaghi 3, which are in the making now. He can be touted as the undisputed King of sequels in Bollywood.