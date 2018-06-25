In this picture taken on December 12, 2017, a taxi driver uses a navigator while driving in Tokyo. Uber may be shredding business models for taxi firms the world over but it is struggling to make inroads in Japan, where risk-averse passengers prefer to st
Cab [Representational image]TARO KARIBE/AFP/Getty Images

A female passenger claimed that she was physically abused by a woman with whom she was sharing a ride in Mumbai on Monday, June 25. The incident came to light after the passenger, Ushnota Paul, took to Twitter to express her disbelief over the turn of events.

In a series of tweets, Paul showed pictures of her injuries and described her harrowing experience. She also stated that she was racially abused during her Uber ride.

Paul claimed that she tried to take a picture of the woman but was unable to do so. The woman had threatened that she would break the phone. Before the woman deboarded the cab at Urmi Estate in Lower Parel, Paul alleged that she was grabbed by her hair and was even scratched on her face. 

Soon after the incident, Paul filed an FIR with Lower Parel police station and said that Mumbai Police were 'very supportive.' When she contacted Uber support to seek details regarding the female passenger, she claimed that "Uber refused to give the woman's details stating "customer privacy".

"I have been physically & verbally assaulted in broad daylight by a complete stranger. The whole back seat of @Uber is full of clumps of my hair, I have injury on my face & hands & I'm definitely psychologically scarred. I take Uber twice everyday & yet I know now that I'm not safe," the passenger tweeted.

Here's the series of tweets: 