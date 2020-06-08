Entrepreneurial couple Ricky and Linda Andrade are helping thousands around the world through their unique ventures running successfully across a vast array of industries.

Ricky Andrade (now 24-years-old) was only 21 when he decided to quit his job as a Commercial Dishwasher Technician and commit to affiliate marketing. After spending his time bartering knowledge about affiliate marketing with knowledge about Forex Trading, Ricky acquired the basic skills needed to succeed in the Forex Industry. However, it was only after continuous trials and errors that he perfected the formula for success and hit his first Million Dollar at only 23 years.

He imbibed the knowledge about trading from people who were already soaring high as traders and soon realized the void in the current system; it had no proper teaching and mentoring facilities when it came to Forex Trading. Hence he established his own institution called the Market Masters Academy. At Market Masters, he trains aspiring entrepreneurs about Forex and unlike Google-fetched-information, his courses are comprehensive and structured to provide a step-by-step blueprint to make it big in the Forex.

Under his wing, Ricky has mentored over twenty-five thousand students and continues to share his expertise with the same zeal and enthusiasm he had on day one so that aspiring entrepreneurs can realize their potential and harvest extraordinary results. Now, he is launching a chat platform similar to Discord, Slack, and Telegram, which will bring together his trading community and open doors to online one-on-one mentoring and networking.

It was at one of the affiliate businesses - namely Herbalife - where Ricky was hosting community workouts (before making it big in Forex) that he met a young entrepreneur named Linda. The two instantly connected and later got married. Now together, they are unstoppable.

Linda Andrade grew up aspiring to be an enterprising entrepreneur. She was only 16 years old when she began her first business called 'Luxe by Linda" - a women's fashion and makeup brand. She then started working and continues to work as a signed Fashion Model. She currently runs a medspa called Flip Your Look that provides Fat Freezing services so that women can boost their confidence and feel better about their bodies.

Apart from their entrepreneurial endeavors, they have also launched MotivPack, a non-profit welfare charity that will provide students with backpacks full of essential resources and motivation so that they can not only find the impetus but also have all of the resources required to succeed.

For their extraordinary achievements at such an early age and continuous community service, Ricky and Linda have been featured in Forbes, Nasdaq, Trading view, and Entrepreneur, to name a few. They are certainly an inspiration to all the ambitious entrepreneurs and an example that with skills and strong will, everything is achievable.