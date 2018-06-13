Truecaller is in the news again for acquiring India-based mobile payments app, Chillr, enhancing payments on its platform with the focus on "safety and security." But Truecaller had a fair share of dealings with security criticisms in the past, which usually involved showing details of non-users of the app on the platform and getting it wrong most of the time.

Have you been notified by one of your friends about the wrong name linked to your phone number on Truecaller or annoyed that your details actually appear on the app even though you are a non-user? If that feels like an invasion of privacy, Truecaller has always offered a way out.

You may not be a Truecaller user, but your details appear on Truecaller's database courtesy of someone who has saved your details and allowed the app to access them. In five simple steps, non-users can remove their phone number from Truecaller database.

How to unlist a number from Truecaller?

Step 1: Go to Truecaller unlist page.

Step 2: Enter your phone number with the country code. For India, the country code is +91.

Step 3: Select the reason for unlisting.

Step 4: Complete captcha verification.

Step 5: Click "Unlist."

According to Truecaller, it takes up to 24 hours to unlist a number from the database. Users can check back again later to confirm. While this is the most effective method, it is possible your details could appear again on the Truecaller app, in which case you must follow the same procedure.

It is worth mentioning that users of Truecaller service cannot unlist their numbers. Verified users must first deactivate the account by going into the app's Settings > About and select Deactivate. It is also mentioned that numbers marked as spam cannot be unlisted from the database.

If you are okay with your contact details appearing on Truecaller even if you're a non-user but annoyed by the wrong name that appears on it, you can request Truecaller for a correction. To do so, send an email to Truecaller with your phone number with country code and your name for faster updating. Or you can search your number on Truecaller, tap "Suggest a better name" and the change will be made once approved.