Met Gala 2019 witnessed Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone along with other international celebrities flaunting their style sense in the quirkiest manner possible. However, Rekha is one such actress who surprised all with her unusual fashion sense many decades ago.

Met Gala is one event where celebs from across the globe appear in their craziest of avatars. It is all about how quirky you can be with your looks and at the same pull it off like a boss. This year, Deepika and Priyanka are the two Indian celebs who flaunted their unconventional style sense at Met Gala 2019.

However, it is Priyanka who hogged the maximum limelight for her absolutely surprising outfit and makeup. PeeCee's appearance at the event created a massive uproar on social media, as scores of memes on her flooded the internet. Nonetheless, it was what she intended to do – grab the maximum attention.

But a glance at veteran actress Rekha's style sense back during her era, will make you feel she was always way ahead of her time. She has always been considered as the biggest style icon of her time. She had pulled off such quirky attires during those days, which many divas of current generation even would not dare to try.

One celebrity photographer shared some of the most iconic looks that Rekha had sported during her young days. The photographer posted those images on Instagram with a caption that read, "Our #rekha can destroy #metgala The ultimate Queen of style and fashion [sic]".

The post received scores of comments, in which most of the people agree with the thought that Rekha was the ultimate Met Gala kind of Indian diva. Even today at the age of 64, Rekha's grace and style sense is still talked about and appreciated.

Check Rekha's quirkiest avatars below: