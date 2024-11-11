Popular actor Rashami Desai gained immense fame for playing the role of Tapasya in the television series Uttaran. After the successful show for years, she was also seen with Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak'. After which, she was also part of 'Bigg Boss 13' to 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

She has been part of several brand endorsements and is often seen attending events in the city.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Rashami Desai spoke about her stint on BB 13, when things about her personal life were blown out of proportion, how the industry has changed over the years after the OTT boom, whether she will be part of any more reality shows, and more.

Excerpts from the interview

IBT: You started your career with Uttaran and it's been a decade. How has the industry changed for TV actors?

Rashami: Of course, everything has changed. Every industry goes through a major shift in paradigm after every 5 years I guess and that's normal. It's been so many years. But yes, as we all know very well, the biggest revelation has been OTT. It wasn't really there when I was doing Uttaran. The overall competitiveness and hunger to do good and admirable work has increased among artists and that's good for the industry overall. So yes, it's amazing and this is helping us as an industry to grow collectively.

IBT: We often hear TV celebs talking about not getting their due in films and having to struggle hard. Have you experienced something similar?

The struggle is real in every field. It's just that this is an industry of limelight, the struggle and hardships are seen a lot more often than usual. Just like any other actor, I have had my own share of struggles. But the important thing is to be positive and focus on the good things and what's in your control. I stay true to my craft and I only think of what I should be doing to improve. The rest, God will take care of me. I have faith.

IBT: Your Bigg Boss 13 journey has been commendable; when you look back, do you think your personal life was shared too much on BB?

That's the nature of the show, isn't it? Tell me one season where the personal life of contestants has not come into the show. Such is the environment that it is bound to happen. Of course, during that time, when you are isolated from the world, your emotions get twisted and you react. But slowly and steadily, things normalize. It's been so many years since Bigg Boss 13.

IBT: A lot has been spoken about your divorce and other relationships. How do you handle negativity on social media?

I am too positive a person to actually spend a lot of time for negativity. Whenever I see troll comments, I see, smile, sometimes laugh and get going with my work. Negativity is an indispensable part of our lives and we can't really do anything about it. So why shall I think of things I can't really control? Not worth my time and energy. I believe in a positive aura and ambience.

IBT: Does social media negativity ruin mental health? How do you handle comments on your body shaming and fat shaming?

Well, I don't handle it, that's the thing. The world is such that no matter how hard you try, you can't keep everyone happy and someone or the other will always have a problem with what and how you are doing. Earlier and initially, it did. But later, I became thick-skinned and started embracing and loving myself a lot more and my entire mindset and perception changed. God has made me stronger and tougher.

IBT: Do you want to participate in any reality show?

Well, not that I am thinking of any right now but like they say, never say never, right? You never know.

IBT: Do you think TV celebs are now getting their due in films and OTT?

I am an actor of any medium, if he or she is popular is a celebrity. Just the mediums change is what I guess. TV has been an indispensable part of my life and it will always have my respect. I don't know about TV actors in particular but I just feel it's a good space to be an actor. All thanks to OTT and platforms etc, the opportunities have increased for work and that brings out the best in actors. So yes, since now the focus is more on a good script and performance instead of just stardom, I feel every good actor of any background has the potential and what it takes to explode in every medium and form of entertainment.

IBT: What next for you workwise?