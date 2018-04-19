Haters gonna hate but Meghan Markle will continue to slay!

Meghan recently joined Prince Harry to be a part of the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London. For the occasion, the royal-to-be wore a stylish Altuzarra white-and-black pinstriped dress which costs about $1,995 that serves as the perfect sunny day outfit.

She flung a black Camilla and Marc blazer on her shoulders and crossed an Oroton crossbody purse across her torso. The former Suits actress slipped into a pair of black heels designed by former Jimmy Choo designer Tamara Mellon.

She later let go off the blazer because, hello heat! The sleeveless outfit won over the fashion police and fans of the actress but left haters pointing out that it was an inappropriate dress. They felt that it was no okay for a royal to show off her bare shoulders at a formal event.

Here's what they said:

1) Ok, I love Meghan but someone needs to pull her aside and tell her that she needs to stop thumbing her nose at proper styling for events she attends. Put the jacket back on. This is business not a garden party. — Janine Aggott (@wingnutfarm) April 18, 2018 Cover up Meghan. Very inappropriate dress. I have not seen her be this careless before. Everyone is watching. Be smart. — LouLou Baker (@foxynewfy) April 19, 2018 It's a royal engagement not a fashion show .... thank god we have our Duchess ? — mélanie jousse (@Melanie_Jousse) April 18, 2018 She's a beautiful woman but she must lean to dress in a more professional manner. This is not a garden party. — Kat241525 (@Kittlylane) April 18, 2018 Harry please marry a British girl and one with a proper sense of style! This is embarrassing. — Game Theory (@MsGameTheory) April 18, 2018

Thankfully not everyone shared such regressive opinion about her dress. Many defended the royal-to-be's choice and showered the 36-year-old with love for her fashion statement. Several also used archive pictures to show that Meghan is not the only one who has worn sleeveless outfits in the royal history.

Many shared pictures of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton to show that there is nothing wrong with Meghan's fashion choice for the Commonwealth event.

This isn't the first time that Meghan's style statement has caused a stir online. She was slammed for her choice of engagement outfit soon after the engagement photos were shared online. On several occasion, like the Christmas, many also felt like she needed a stylist who could help her blend into the royal fashion book without losing her authenticity.

Meghan will become a part of the royal family member on May 19, when she and Prince Harry exchange their vows.