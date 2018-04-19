Haters gonna hate but Meghan Markle will continue to slay!
Meghan recently joined Prince Harry to be a part of the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London. For the occasion, the royal-to-be wore a stylish Altuzarra white-and-black pinstriped dress which costs about $1,995 that serves as the perfect sunny day outfit.
She flung a black Camilla and Marc blazer on her shoulders and crossed an Oroton crossbody purse across her torso. The former Suits actress slipped into a pair of black heels designed by former Jimmy Choo designer Tamara Mellon.
She later let go off the blazer because, hello heat! The sleeveless outfit won over the fashion police and fans of the actress but left haters pointing out that it was an inappropriate dress. They felt that it was no okay for a royal to show off her bare shoulders at a formal event.
Here's what they said:
1) Ok, I love Meghan but someone needs to pull her aside and tell her that she needs to stop thumbing her nose at proper styling for events she attends. Put the jacket back on. This is business not a garden party.— Janine Aggott (@wingnutfarm) April 18, 2018
Cover up Meghan. Very inappropriate dress. I have not seen her be this careless before. Everyone is watching. Be smart.— LouLou Baker (@foxynewfy) April 19, 2018
It's a royal engagement not a fashion show .... thank god we have our Duchess ?— mélanie jousse (@Melanie_Jousse) April 18, 2018
She's a beautiful woman but she must lean to dress in a more professional manner. This is not a garden party.— Kat241525 (@Kittlylane) April 18, 2018
Harry please marry a British girl and one with a proper sense of style! This is embarrassing.— Game Theory (@MsGameTheory) April 18, 2018
Thankfully not everyone shared such regressive opinion about her dress. Many defended the royal-to-be's choice and showered the 36-year-old with love for her fashion statement. Several also used archive pictures to show that Meghan is not the only one who has worn sleeveless outfits in the royal history.
Many shared pictures of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton to show that there is nothing wrong with Meghan's fashion choice for the Commonwealth event.
Seriously? It's a BAG not the end of the world— ALICE (@Geekygirl500000) April 18, 2018
I am just in awe with how many tweets have been made about what Ms Markle is wearing. Did everyone forget the whole reason for the event. It's not a fashion show! Who cares what she is wearing but more how Harry and Ms Markle can inspire the young adults !— Juanita L Lewis (@Eltonjuan13) April 19, 2018
She looks gorgeous. It's 2018 it's okay to see her arms!!— J (@JussChris23) April 19, 2018
I think so people need to get their noses out of the air about Megan. She had on a perfectly lovely dress (which came near to her ankles!) and it suits the occasion. It appears snobs want to be appalled by the baring of shoulders, which is just one more way to dismiss Megan.— Cocoa Khalessi, Ed. S. (@CocoaKhalessi) April 18, 2018
Meghan looks great & is staying true to her style. I glad she isn't wearing a grandma-like dress. Can't wait for her & Harry to marry ❤️— . (@beingsofbeauty) April 18, 2018
For all the haters screami@g about Meghan's bare arms, what you're saying about this ? pic.twitter.com/myFm67Y4ws— Madinina (@YLAUPA) April 18, 2018
I dunno. The Queen seems to be baring a whole lot of shoulder in those dresses. One doesn't even have straps! ? Scandalous! pic.twitter.com/Aq9nfr7XA5— Cthomasgirl (@cthomasgirl) April 18, 2018
Comparing to the current Dutchess of Cambridge, going sleeveless and more (in some cases) does not appear to be a fashion faux pas! So, is it a"no-no" when you go sleeveless to a ceremony/royal event while also an American WITH naturally tan skin??? Appears to be the latter. pic.twitter.com/S5c1PBrNNb— Nicole Beverly (@Nicoleb29Nicole) April 19, 2018
Haters here Horrendous & Hilarious! YES! MM needs lots of help with more polished style, but Princess Diana had some truly awful fashion mistakes in the early years, Catherine had years of training within RF before marriage to perfect her elegant style & grace. Give MM a break!!— Kersti Malvre (@kersti_malvre) April 19, 2018
This isn't the first time that Meghan's style statement has caused a stir online. She was slammed for her choice of engagement outfit soon after the engagement photos were shared online. On several occasion, like the Christmas, many also felt like she needed a stylist who could help her blend into the royal fashion book without losing her authenticity.
Meghan will become a part of the royal family member on May 19, when she and Prince Harry exchange their vows.