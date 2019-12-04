How to privately share photos using Google Photos?

Google Photos is an incredible tool to store your memories in one place. Now, Google is making the app more useful with the introduction of a private messaging feature that makes it easier for users to share photos without ever having to leave the app. Instead of going through the cumbersome process of creating a shared album, Google Photos users can now share photos privately like any other messaging app.

Google's efforts in the messaging app space haven't paid off as well as hoped by the company, but the latest feature changes that. By integrating private photo-sharing option in Google Photos, the company is hoping to eliminate additional steps needed otherwise.

Currently, users share photos with popular apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and more. But having able to share photos from within a widely-used gallery app is surely adds to the convenience of the users.

How to share images using Google Photos?

Step 1: Open Google Photos app Step 2: Open photo you want to share Step 3: Tap the "Share" icon at the bottom left-hand corner Step 4: Choose the contact you want to share the photo with Step 5: Add a caption and hit "Send"

It's worth noting that the recipient will need to have Google Photos installed on their phone with Google account signed in. With more than a billion users on Google Photos, the chances of the recipient using the app are high. The biggest advantage of using this feature is that there is no loss in image quality while sharing photos with friends and family.

Google Photos app also lets users start a group chat by selecting "New group" option and adding recipients. In that, users can share photos and videos each contact has shared in one place. Users can also comment and like photos and chat with others in the same window. Once you receive photos in the chat, users can save the photos to Google Photos and tap "All Photos" to view them.

Google noted in its blog announcing the new feature that "this feature isn't designed to replace the chat apps you already use, but we do hope it improves sharing memories with your friends and family in Google Photos."

The new messaging feature in Google Photos will be available to users on Android, iOS and web over the next week. If you haven't received the feature yet, it should be available soon.