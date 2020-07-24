Director Pannaga Bharana has a great sense of humour, which resulted in great chemistry and a phenomenal performance from standup comedians Sal Yusuf and Danish Sait in French Biriyani, which is set for release on Amazon Prime Video.

French Biriyani is an upcoming Kannada film, which is all set to have its direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. With such a huge wave of fresh content and concepts brewing back-to-back on Amazon, the audience is truly thrilled to watch another light-hearted action-comedy. With less than 24 hours for its release, here is an unknown fact about the director that will surely blow your mind and also tell you why the team is an 'A team'.

A good sense of humour can always lift up the mood of the people around you while a bad one can just be a huge miss. Acing it by capturing the minds of the audiences and making them laugh is a whole talent which the standup comedians Sal Yusuf and Danish Sait have mastered but did you know even the director Pannaga Bharana has a great sense of humour and have shared great laughs and so much more on sets which has, in turn, resulted in great chemistry and phenomenal on-screen performances.

The trailer of French Biryani had also created quite a stir and has crossed over 2.8 million views in just 24 hours, which is huge for any Kannada film. Directed by Pannaga Bharana, French Biriyani is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions.

The action comedy-drama stars comedian Danish Sait as Asgar portraying the role of an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru alongside Sal Yusuf as Simon. The film is all set to release on July 24. Ahead of its release, the audiences across the nation shared their excitement on social media with the hashtag '#FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime, whose trend took the internet by storm.