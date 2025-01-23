Gulshan Devaiah, who is well known for his witty humor and the different kinds of roles he portrays on screen, is seen giving witty answers in the interviews.

Throwback to when he was promoting 'Dahaad.'. The series is a police procedural crime thriller television series created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. It is inspired by Mohan Kumar, also known as Cyanide Mohan, a serial killer who preyed on women looking to get married.

Gulshan had shared that his single point of focus as an actor is to stay true to his character and stand out from his fellow cast members. He said, "Standing out as a performer is never on my mind.".

He said, "I sometimes tell my producers ki agar ensemble cast hai toh main acting thodi kam kar lunga bas paise thode zyada de dena like INR 25 lakhs." He then said after a pause, "Per scene, I charge 25 lakhs per scene. Yeah, I've said earlier, I'm quite rich.".

He added, "But on a serious note, for me, the trick is not to stand out and stay honest and true to my characters.".

He said these statements during the promotions of 'Dahaad,' which had an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, and Sohum Shah.

Gulshan Devaiah is well known for his roles in films like Shaitan, Hunterrr, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

He is often known to play quirky characters in movies but lately has been typecast to portraying similar kinds of roles.

His latest release, Jhansi Ka Rajkumar, showcased him playing an interesting role where he portrays a stay-at-home husband.

He said, "I don't have any reason to complain about the work coming my way, but sometimes I have to turn down roles because it's too similar to what I've already done."

He also shared, "This project adds variety to my career because the script, the role, and the director's vision are very interesting, and moreover it gave me an opportunity to work with some actors I have loved."