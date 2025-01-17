Debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani have made their Bollywood debut with Azaad, the film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The screening of the film was held on Thursday night with who's who from Bollywood attending the movie premiere in style.

The event was also graced by the cast and close industry friends, including Ajay Devgn, director Abhishek Kapoor, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, producer Pragya Kapoor, and Ronnie Screwvala.

Other notable attendees included Tamannaah Bhatia, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, Akshay Tyagi, Anil Thadani, Vijay Verma, Boney Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Jibraan Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Vikas Bahl, Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni, Mouni Roy, Arbaaz Khan and many others.

Several videos and pictures shared on social media capture special moments of celebrities interacting and dancing with one another.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who attended the star-studded special screening of Azaad, dressed in a "Uyiiii Amma" themed T-shirt.

In one clip, Rasha is seen dancing with Tamannaah Bhatia, and the duo lovingly hugged each other.

Additionally, it was a heartwarming reunion for Jibraan Khan and Kajol. For the unversed, Kajol played the mother of Jibraan Khan's character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where he appeared as a child artist.

Kajol and Jibraan saw each other on the red carpet, and after exchanging greetings, they hugged warmly and posed for the cameras.

Jibraan looked dashing in a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black leather jacket, while Kajol stunned in a cape-style top paired with pants for the occasion.

About the film Azaad

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is an emotional journey that delves into the profound bond between humans and animals. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is a heartwarming tale of love, loyalty, and courage. With its gripping storyline and cinematic brilliance, Azaad is now running in cinemas.