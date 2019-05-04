It's no surprise that Meghan Markle holds a certain amount of sway over Prince Harry. It was widely publicised how she got him to change his lifestyle for the better. But it seems like the Duchess of Sussex went further by helping him turn into a confident man from an angry teenager.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe wrote in his book Prince Harry: The Inside Story: "Meeting Meghan and really getting to know her sparked a change in Harry.

"On the one hand he was like a school kid in love, but on a far deeper level his relationship with Meghan was helping him to address the things that had troubled him over the years.

"Anyone who knew Harry from his teenage years knew he could be angry, that he almost had a self-destruct button when he was in a bad place." Meghan Markle apparently acts as a check for Prince Harry's impulses and temper. And we have to say that she is doing a good job.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married last year in a gorgeous ceremony and the Royal couple is expecting their first child any day now. The pair look remarkably in love and despite the scrutiny and criticism that seems to follow Meghan, the two are still going strong. The pair have moved to Frogmore Cottage to prepare for the arrival of the Royal baby. But reportedly, Prince Harry could end up missing the birth of his child due to his Royal responsibilities. The Prince is set to leave for the Netherlands soon, but if Meghan Markle goes into labour before that, the trip may be postponed.

Meghan Markle had also announced that she will be skipping the post-baby photo on hospital steps. But there will be a formal announcement once the Royal baby is born.