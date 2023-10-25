Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film Tejas. The actor was in Delhi on the occasion of Dusshera and created history as she performed the Ravan Dahan on Dussehra. This was the first time a woman had set a Ravan effigy on fire in the 50-year history of the event, as per the president of Lav Kush Ramleela Committee of Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also attended the event.

Kangana Ranaut looked ethereal in a saree

Kangana exuded elegance as she opted for a red traditional saree which she teamed with heavy jewellery and makeup. She chanted for Lord Ram.

Jhaanso ki Raani ?

Kangana fails multiple attempts to shoot an arrow in the direction of the Ravan effigy

Videos of Kangana Ranaut trying to shoot an arrow at the Ravan's effigy have gone viral

The clip shows, Kangana's arrow dropping down and landing merely inches away from her on the podium. By her third attempt, the effigy was set ablaze anyway. Her sister Rangoli said something to her as she attempted to shoot the arrow.

Netizens on social media couldn't stop laughing over Kangana's twice failed attempt.

A user wrote, "Only if she was riding her wooden horse, this would be perfect."

Uncle like...Teer idhar hai bey lolo!!

A netizen recalled Kangana's statement that she had said during Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

"The Queen of Jhansi, using a prop horse. I should be compared to Tom Cruise for doing my action scenes myself," he wrote.

The third one mentioned, "he claimed she does all her action scenes herself.."

Work front

Kangana was last seen in the film Chandramukhi 2. She will next be seen in Tejas, where she will be seen playing a fighter pilot for the first time; the film will be released in theatres on Friday.